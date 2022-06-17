Connect with us

Strathmore Leos celebrate after winning the Christie Sevens. PHOTO/raymond Makhaya

Rugby

Leaders Strathmore out to chase second consecutive win in Driftwood 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Series leaders Strathmore Leos will be out to chase its second consecutive win as the third leg of the National Sevens Circuit heads to Mombasa for the Driftwood 7s this weekend.

The Varsity side, who won the Christie 7s, headlines Pool A where they will take on Impala Saracens, Homeboyz and hosts Mombasa Rugby Club in a relatively manageable group.

Pool B has Kabeberi 7s champions KCB Rugby Club who will take on Kabras Sugar, Daystar Falcons and Jumia Pay South Coasts Pirates in a easy group on paper for the Bankers.

KCB, who are the overall series defending champions, will be looking to make it in the Main Cup final for the third time this season having made it in the previous two circuits, Kabeberi and Christie 7s.

Levy Amunga will be looking to extend his 73 points from the opening two rounds to maintain his top position on the scoring charts and will be a thorn in the flesh for the oppositions.

Menengai Oilers leads Pool C where they will be facing Kenya Harlequin, Top Fry Nakuru and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad as they hope to clinch the first position in the Group.

The Gibson Weru coached side are favourites to win group C and will try to make it in the Cup final, having failed in both Christie and Kabeberi 7s.

Nondescripts which is the oldest club in Kenya and has won the most titles are in pool D and will be squaring it out with Mwamba, Western Bulls and Zetech University.

Kenya Sevens head coach Damian McGrath will be in Mombasa, where he will be scouting players ahead of the Commonwealth Games which starts late July and most players will be hoping to get their maiden call up in the national fold.

-BY BENJAMIN OTIENO-

