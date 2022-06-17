Kenya Airways, Safaricom splash Sh45mn towards FIA youngins for the WRC Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – The FIA Rally Star program quartet of Maxine Wahome, Jeremy Wahome, McRae Kimathi and Hamza Anwar have been boosted with a joint sponsorship kitty of Sh45mn ahead of the WRC Safari Rally next weekend.

Telecommunication giants Safaricom will offer Sh25mn, up from last year’s Sh20mn while national carrier Kenya Airways have offered a further Sh20mn.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa has said the sponsorship which will be on its second year will be a great boost to the four as they seek success in next weekend’s event.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Kenya Airways for this FIFA Rally Star program. We are also delighted to be partnering with young people to help fulfil their dreams,” said Ndegwa.

He added; “We have spent close to Sh1bn in sponsorship across all sports and we will continue to be involved. It allows us to promote youth to be what they aspire to be.”

Kenya Airways through its CEO Allan Kilavuka also expressed the national carrier’s delight in sponsoring the quartet and hope their injection of support will ease their preparations and hopes for success.

“We have been part of the Safari Rally since the 90s and it is a delight for us to be here and continuing with the journey we have had for so long. We have a history of supporting talent and I am proud that we can help our youngsters put their best foot forward,” he said. Sports CS Amina Mohamed with Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka with the FIA Rally Star drivers. PHOTO/Moses Muoki

Apart from the ticketing sponsorship for the Rally needs, each of the four drivers will be given return tickets to a destination of their choice for vacation after the rally.

The drivers were elated with the sponsorship, with Maxine and McRae getting into the second year of partnership with Safaricom while Kenya Airways are coming in for the first year.

“I am really delighted with this kind of support, not only for me as a female driver but also for the other members of the FIA group. This will boost our preparations and ensure we prepare and compete well,” said Maxine.

Also present during the ceremony was Sports CS Amina Mohamed.

“It is always great to have corporates sponsoring the rally and we thank Kenya Airways and Safaricom for the injection of support towards this year’s event which we expected to be better. We are also thankful to his Excellency the President Uhuru Kenyatta for ensuring we have this rally for the next five years,” said Amina.

The Safari Rally is scheduled for June 23-26 and will be flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the KICC before a Super Special Stage at Kasarani, then the cars head out to Naivasha.