BOSTON, United Kingdom, Jun 17 – The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday to win the 2022 NBA Finals, capturing a fourth title in eight years and the seventh in franchise history.

The Warriors completed a 4-2 triumph in the best-of-seven championship series and became just the second visiting team to lift the trophy on Boston’s home court, after the 1985 Los Angeles Lakers.

