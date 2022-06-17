Connect with us

Was the Champions League final Sadio Mane's last game for Liverpool?

Bayern Munich to sign Mane from Liverpool – reports

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 17 – Bayern Munich are set to sign Senegal star Sadio Mane from Liverpool, according to German media reports Friday.

Both broadcaster Sky and top selling daily Bild say the clubs have agreed a transfer fee of 32 million euros ($33.5 million) plus up to nine million in bonuses.

Mane is set to receive a three year contract.

The 30-year-old could replace Bayern’s Poland star striker Robert Lewandowski who has repeatedly said he wants to leave and has been linked to Barcelona.

Mane would be Bayern’s third signing this summer after Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui were both signed from Ajax.

