Race against time as Kavisi embarks on WRC Safari Rally final test

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – Evans Kavisi and his navigator Absalom Aswani will run their third and final test at Kiambu’s Twisty Corners on Friday well in time for the WRC Safari Rally, which will be held in Naivasha, on June 23-26.

Following their first two test drives in Stoni Athi, the KCB Racing Team duo discovered a few broken parts that needed replacement.

Navigator Absalom Aswani explains: “After the first two tests in Stoni Athi, we dismantled the car to do a laser check on mechanical moving parts and gears that couldn’t be seen with the naked eye.”

“This was to detect early possible cracks that were about to give in for breakage. These are gears from gearbox internals, center differential and rear differential, arms and drive shafts. So, we went back to the workshop to replace them.”

The duo will pilot a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 that they have been fine tuning at the team’s workshop in Westlands as Safari adventure nears.

Last year, the duo did not finish the Safari but are determined to break the jinx in the 2022 edition.

The event sponsored by KCB Bank Kenya, Toyota Kenya and Quickmart will begin with Shakedown at Ndulele Conservancy on Wednesday, KICC Ceremonial State and Kasarani Super Special Stage (SSS) on Thursday culminate at Hell’s Gate Wolf Power Stage.

Driver Kavisi is confident that things will work out smoothly after their final test run as it will pave the way for their final phase of preparations.

Kavisi: “Our focus this time round is to complete the journey first then think about all the points, the rankings and the classifications later.”

“The objective of the first two tests in Stoni Athi were to achieve mileage. So we kind of ran about 80km of a test run. Then, the car underwent a strip rebuild to repair the faulty parts”

“Our test on Friday will be to achieve a 10-plus test of mileage kilometers to check if the car is in good nick for the Naivasha adventure,” Kavisi narrated, adding: “For you to earn points, you must finish first. We hope to end this year’s competition in a respectable place but after a thorough going-over of the car. “

The KCBL sponsored duo has already tested on black cotton in Stoni Athi and will be headed for the Twisty Corners red soil surface in Kiambu for their final test before descending to Naivasha well in time for the week-long program next week.

Kavisi took part in the East African Classic Safari Rally (EASCR) in February where he was a late entrant after he got a last minute sponsorship from the Minti Motorsport Team.

The deal saw him link up with Safari Rally legends Ian Duncan and Anthony Nielsen who were also supported by Minti Motorsport in the grueling EASCR.

Kavisi will also take into account the lessons learned from the energy-sapping Safari Classic into the WRC Safari Rally.

“During the classic rally, we observed that preparations count for 80 percent and competing is just 20 per in the rally.”

“We also took into account that testing the machine before the game is very mandatory.”

“It helps a driver to know the areas to fix before the match.”

“All these are meant to take our game to the next level,” Kavisi went on.

Kavisi will team up with paraplegic driver Nikhil Sachania in the two-car KCB Racing Team line up.

“With the KCB Bank sponsorship, we now have the ability to replace parts of the vehicle that are breaking down, we have the ability to now commit on the stages.”

In one of his greatest achievements on the Kenya National Rally Championship front, Kavisa racked up a maiden podium at last year’s Machakos Rally on returning third.

He made his East African Safari Classic Rally debut in February where he finished in 24th place.