Manchester City celebrate their Premier League title triumph

English Premiership

Man City to launch Premier League title defence at West Ham

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 16 – Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League title at West Ham while Liverpool travel to Fulham on the opening weekend of the season.

The 2022/23 fixtures, published on Thursday, give new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag an opening test at Old Trafford against Brighton, who hammered United 4-0 last month.

Nottingham Forest’s first match in the top flight for 23 years will be at Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola’s City will start their bid for a fifth title in six seasons at the London Stadium on Sunday, August 7, after all their rivals have begun their campaigns.

Frank Lampard, whose Everton side narrowly escaped relegation, comes up against his former employers Chelsea on the previous evening.

For the second season running Arsenal have the honour of kicking-off the new campaign with a short trip to Crystal Palace on Friday, August 5.

Liverpool and City renew their rivalry at Anfield in mid-October, after a midweek Champions League tie, with the return fixture scheduled for the start of April.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be impressed with their fixture allocation in conjunction with their European commitments.

Their three away matches following Champions League group games are against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The traditional “Big Six” have been kept apart on the final weekend before the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar, the weekend of November 12/13.

Following the resumption of the campaign on December 26, Leeds host City and United welcome Forest.

City head to Brentford on the final day of the season, with Liverpool away at Southampton.

Fixtures

Friday, August 5

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900 GMT)

Saturday, August 6 (1400 GMT unless stated)

Fulham v Liverpool (1130), Bournemouth v Aston Villa, Leeds v Wolves, Leicester v Brentford, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest, Tottenham v Southampton, Everton v Chelsea (1630)

Sunday, August 7

Manchester United v Brighton (1300), West Ham v Manchester City (1530)

