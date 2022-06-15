Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Timo Werner (L) celebrates his two goals in the thrashing of Italy on Tuesday

Football

Brilliant Germany equal their biggest win over Italy

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 14 – Germany equalled their biggest ever win over European champions Italy as Timo Werner scored twice in a thumping 5-2 Nations League victory on Tuesday.

The result in Moenchengladbach matched the Germans’ 5-2 triumph over the Azzurri at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium back in 1939.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer said the result was an “important milestone” for the hosts.

“You could tell today that we wanted to dominate,” he said.

An early goal by Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty at Borussia Park put Germany 2-0 up before the floodgates opened early in the second half.

Thomas Mueller scored his 44th goal for Germany on his 116th international appearance before Werner scored twice in quick succession.

Italy’s consolation goals came late on through 18-year-old striker Wilfried Gnonto and Alessandro Bastoni.

“We played really good football at times and deserved to win,” said Gundogan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If we play like we did today, many teams will have a hard time against us.”

The result sees Germany move second in Group A3 as previous leaders Italy dropped to third, with Hungary top after a shock 4-0 win over England in Wolverhampton.

Germany could only scramble a 1-1 draw thanks to a late Kimmich goal when the sides last met in Bologna in early June, but this was a vastly improved performance.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini paid the price for making nine changes from the team which drew with England last weekend as only Gianluigi Donnarumma and David Frattesi kept their places in an experimental side.

German coach Hansi Flick made five alterations to the team which drew with Hungary in Budapest last Saturday as Gundogan seized his chance on his return.

The Manchester City star bossed the Italian midfield, creating more space up front.

Germany took the lead when Werner and Hoffenheim’s David Raum combined to set up Kimmich, who fired in on 10 minutes.

Italy conceded again just before half-time when Bastoni brought down Jonas Hofmann and Gundogan swept the resulting penalty past Donnarumma.

Mueller grabbed Germany’s third goal when he drilled a sloppy clearance into the Italian net.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Werner punished the visitors with two goals inside a minute, as Serge Gnabry provided both assists after slicing through the Italy defence.

Neuer, who had been outstanding all night, was finally beaten when he blocked a shot by Federico Dimarco into the path of Gnonto, then Bastoni headed in.

“We didn’t play the game we wanted,” admitted Gnonto. “Germany were clearly better and we have to match this level, which won’t be easy.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved