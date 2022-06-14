WRC Safari Rally Antics: Where The Big Five Meet World Beaters

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Nowhere else in the world do you get the chance to see the crème de la crème race alongside Zebras, Giraffes and indeed “The Big Five”.

Capital FM’s Suleiman Munyua aka “Solo” savored the opportunity to explore the world’s toughest routes with Clerk of the Course Gurvir Bhabra and his deputy George Mwangi and filled this report.

Just like last year, the event program will rev-off with the Shakedown June 25.

–Ndulele Shakedown– Sebastian Ogier tackling the Kasarani Super Special Stage in the WRC Safari Rally opener

Shakedown is the opportunity for the teams to test their machines on conditions similar to what they will get in the main rally.

Rightly so, Ndulele Shakedown will not in any way contribute to the overall results. Drivers are allowed to go around the stage a maximum of three times with all passes timed.

This years’ shakedown returns to the 5.41km stretch. It will run on Wednesday June 22 from 10:01am. Photo/TOYOTA GAZOO RACING

Spectators will have a worms’ eye view of the vehicles as they speed by with a small artificial jump right in the spectator stage.

This will be the first time the hybrid powered Rally1 machines will have raced outside Europe and indeed, on the African continent.

Action proper starts on Thursday June 26 at the Kasarani Super Special Stage (SSS) after the Ceremonial flag off at the KICC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

–Kasarani Triple S–

The Ceremonial Start in the heart of Nairobi will commence as early as 12:45. The 4.84km Super special stage- better known as SSS- will be the first competitive section where drivers will go ‘Head- to-head’ from 2:08pm.

This stage will be beamed live on WRC+ TV.

Super Special, rally traffic will be driven to ‘Parc Ferme’ in Naivasha well in time for Day Two, Three and Four action.

As Friday’s sun rays begin to hit the sky, the world beaters will have lined up outside Loldia (SS2), for a re-start of Day Two proceedings.

The 19.17km stage will be done twice. The first round will go out at 8:00am and the second loop will be done at 1:14pm. This stage will take the listeners through thick bush, long flat-out straights up and down the slopes of Mt Eburu.

The 31.25km that is known to separate the boys from the men. As a rally fan favorite, this is the stage where most rally fans go as it allows you to either go into the stage early and set camp at the designated camping zones or hang out at the lively spectator stages.

Just like the other stages, Kedong also known as SS2/5 will be done twice with the first car expected at 10:11am and the second loop should start at 3:25pm.

Two sections of this stage have been changed to avoid the deep ruts and “fesh fesh” that the drivers experienced in 2021. The drivers will return to the service park for some much- needed repairs and R&R.

–Nakuru Antics–

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As cock crows to mark the start of the third day on Saturday, crews will have headed to the picturesque “Nakuru Loop.”

The rally will start in Soysambu, snake through Elementaita and finish off in Sleeping warrior. The Soysambu route will be 12km longer than it usually is, making it a total of 29.32km.

It will have one the biggest spectator stages and parking close to the highway allowing rally fans the chance to walk in and out safely without any inconvenience. The stage will kick off at 8:11am with the second loop at 2:14pm.

The eye riveting Elementaita, stage with the stunning views of lake Elementaita will run in reverse. The 15.08km SS9/12 will be Saturday’s live stage.

Last year’s Sleeping Warrior took the rally fans through the laying place of the sleeping warrior with breathtaking views. The spectators will have two or three spectator stages on, sitting on top of the highest point in the valley and getting a bird’s eye view of the rally. The stage will go live at 9:08amd and 3:08pm.

–Wolf Power Stage– President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting WRC Safari Rally Drivers at the KICC. PHOTO/PSCU

If you are looking for a stage to watch live, the Hell’s Gate Wolf Power stage is where you need to be on the closing Sunday.

The last chance to rake in points and make up for all mistakes made earlier in the event will go down at Hell’s gate on Sunday June 26. The gates will open at 9:08am and the second loop at 2:18pm.

According to FIA regulations, the last stage of the day Better Known as the Wolfe Power stage, is where additional championship points are available to the fastest five crews through the stage regardless of where they actually finished in the rally. Unlike the normal special stage, which is timing to tenths of a second, the timing of Power Stage is to the thousandth of a second. Sebastian Ogier and . Takamoto Katsuta both of Toyota Gazoo Racing Team celebrating after finishing 1st and 2nd respectively in the WRC Safari Rally. Photo/KEVIN GITIMU

So, plan ahead, get to know your way around the different stages, grab your friends and let us all meet up in Naivasha for the 2022 WRC Safari Rally.

Gurvir’s message to the fans was plain and simple, “We would love to have many more rallies after this and have every one of us there again, so lets’ try and follow the set rules and regulations, obey the Rally Marshalls, police and rally officials, don’t drink and drive and stay safe all through the rally weekend.”

From us at the Capital FM News Desk, let us meet up in Naivasha and be part of the Great Kenyan Experience in Africa.