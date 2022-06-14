Connect with us

Poor England suffer Four-Star home defeat to Hungary in Nations League 

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14 – England’s dismal Nations League campaign continued as they were hammered 4-0 by a ruthless Hungary to leave Gareth Southgate’s side rooted to the bottom of Group A3.

The Three Lions have now gone four games without a victory for the first time since 2014 and look worryingly out of form and confidence with a World Cup looming at the end of this year.

Roland Sallai put the visitors in front with a well-taken finish at the back post, then doubled Hungary’s lead with his second on the break 20 minutes from time.

There was more to come from a rampant Hungary, as Zsolt Nagy fired in from range and Daniel Gazdag finished smartly to wrap up a second historic win over England in 10 days.

Jarrod Bowen had earlier missed a decent chance at the back post from Reece James’ cross and Harry Kane flicked a header against the bar, but the hosts once again lacked the belief and inventiveness to open up their opposition.

Hungary – who top a group that also includes Germany and Italy – were well organised and clinical to earn only their second win over the Three Lions on English soil and first since a famous 6-3 success at Wembley in 1953.

-By BBC Sport-

