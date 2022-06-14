Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic (C), new Roma signing

Football

Matic joins old boss Mourinho at Roma

Published

MILAN, Italy, Jun 14 – Nemanja Matic was reunited with his old boss Jose Mourinho at Roma on Tuesday after the Serie A club announced the Serbian’s arrival as a free agent.

In a statement, Roma said that former Serbia midfielder Matic has signed a one-year deal with an option for a second season, with Italian media reporting that he will earn 3.5 million euros the coming campaign.

“I am pleased and honoured to be joining this club and I cannot wait to start the new season with my teammates,” Matic said.

“Roma is a big club, with amazing fans and a coach, Jose Mourinho, who is well known to everyone – making the decision to come here very straightforward.

“I hope that by working together we are able to achieve some great things.”

The 33-year-old was released by Manchester United after five seasons at the Premier League giants in which he failed to win a single trophy.

He had been taken to United by Mourinho in 2017 after having been signed for Chelsea while the Portuguese was in his second spell in charge at the London club.

He won the Premier League title twice at Chelsea, under Mourinho and Antonio Conte and was reportedly requested explicitly by the Roma coach.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mourinho took over at Roma last summer and has rehabilitated his reputation as a coach after difficult spells at United and then Tottenham Hotspur.

Seen by many as yesterday’s man, Mourinho won Roma the inaugural Conference League last month, their first ever major European honour and first trophy of any type since 2008.

He also led Roma to the Europa League via a sixth-placed finish in Serie A and has got the best out of a clutch of talented players, including Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved