Hundreds Participate In Kisumu’s Inter Vocational Training Centers Ball Games Tournament

KISUMU, Kenya, June 14 – Kisumu has initiated the inter Vocational Training Centers’ (VTCs) ball games in a bid to strengthen the training institutions and make the education sector more appealing to youths in the County.

Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, officiated the inaugural tournament staged for the youths from all the 26 VTCs in Kisumu on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Moi Stadium, Munya hailed Nyong’o’s administration for promoting talents among youths, saying sporting activities play a critical role in building culture, nurturing talents and creating employment opportunities.

“Governor Nyong’o is at the forefront in promoting talents by creating an avenue for young people to advance their careers in sports,” stated CS Munya.

Prof Nyong’o said the introduction of games as co-curricular activities in VTCs would enhance wholesome development for the technical graduates.

“We encourage youths to exploit their talents maximumly as sports has proven to be a lucrative industry offering job opportunities to many people,” added the County boss.

The County CECM in charge of Education Mr. John Awiti said the department organized the annual sporting event to promote skills and tap talents among the 4,878 trainees enrolled in various VTCs in the area.

“We also invited scouting teams to identify and select talented players with the greatest potential to excel in various sports to be placed in the country’s national premier league,” Awiti revealed.

The tournament is scheduled to take place for three days with games being hosted at the Rotary Vocational Training Center and Moi stadium and will culminate with the awarding of winners on Thursday.

Featured disciplines include soccer, handball, netball, volleyball and tug of war for both male and female teams.

The drive will also see some talented trainees picked to join the famous Kisumu All Stars F.C. that is sponsored by the lakeside county.

-BY KNA-

