Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Eleven year old Karamveer Singh Rooprai dedicated his fifth straight win to his grandfather who pass on a few days to the race.

Motors

11-Year Old Karamveer Dedicates Autocross 4 Win To Fallen Grandfather

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Karamveer Singh Rooprai has dedicated his fifth straight win of the 2022 Kenya National Autocross Championship to his grandfather Sadar Jaswant Singh Rooprai who passed away in the United Kingdom.

The bereaved 11-year old emerging Bambino Class star swept the ground with all his race adversaries to win the belated Sikh Union Club National Autocross 4 race.

Karamveer also bagged additional two points on the championship log with the fastest heat time of the day (FTD) in class.

Following his grandfather’s demise on Thursday last week, Karamveer contemplated of giving the raceday a wide bath but made a last decision to contest the event held at the Twisty Corners racetrack in Kiambu.

“I decided to race because that’s exactly what my Grandpa would have wanted me to do.  So I did it for him and I’m now dedicating the trophy I received to him,” explained Rooprai who clocked 11:03.38 minutes in his ‘best of three’ heat total.

He beat Saadh Shamil Farook (1118.88) and Eann Bengi  (17:59.24) to the podium dash.

Karamveer is going for a maiden title after he finished second overall in last year’s Bambino Class Championship behind Yuvraj Rajput who has since moved up to Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Junior Class.

In the Junior 2WD NT Class Amaan Ganatra  clocked 08:47.04minutes to finish first ahead of leader Neel Gohil and Yuvraj who clocked  08:50.47 and 16:09.17 respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gurraj Singh timed 08:26.69 to register an FTD win in Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Buggy Class ahead of BBBS Racing teammate Rahul Patel  and rookie Manveer Ghale.

The Two Wheel Drive Turbo honors went to Gurraj’s other teammate Deepal Shah  who beat Qahir Rahim to second place.

Other winners included Sameer Nanji (2WD NT – Car),  Eric Bengi (Four Wheel Drive Turbo) and Rajveer Thethy in Open Class.

Qahir was all smiles said:  Twistty Corners is such beautiful track and it’s always a great idea traversing various counties for competition. The track was  fast, flowing with  great corners and some sections where we could really open up out machines!. mazing organization by Sikh Union Club and the sponsors!”

The Sikh Union round was initially scheduled for April but was postponed due to inclement weather as rains rendered the track impassable.

Sunday’s race also welcomed two debutantes from Azar Anwar Anwar Motorsport (AAM) –  John Kigamkia Kidivane  and Duncan Maina -who finished second and third respectively in Open Class.

Full Results -Autocross 4

BAMBINO

1 802) Karamveer Singh Rooprai  11:03.38 FTD

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2 (807) Saadh Shamil Farook  11:18.88

3 (1002) Eann Bengi  17:59.24

JUNIOR 2WD NT

1 (906) Amaan Ganatra  08:47.04

2 900) Neel Gohil   08:50.47 FTD

3 (908) Yuvraj Rajput 16:09.17

2WD NT – BUGGY

1 (102) Gurraj Singh 08:26.69 Ftd

2 (105) Rahul Patel  08:48.57

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3 (116) Manveer Ghale 10:22.43

2WD TURBO – BUGGY

1 (305 Deepal Shah 0847.37

2 (323) Qahir Rahim 08:9 FTD

3 (304) Azaad Manji 08:4.57

4 (303) Shaz Esmail  09:24.01

5 (901) Brandon Nganga  09:25.20

6 (307) Nisha Pandya  10:01.39

2WD NT – CAR

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 (203) Sameer Nanji 09:7.80 FTD

2 (205 )Azfar Abdulmalik 09:40.36

3 (214) Tinashe Gatimu 12:03.19

4WD T – CAR

1 (50)2 Eric Bengi  08:18.81 FTD

2 (528) George Njoroge 10:02.77

3( 543) Gerald Maina 10:07.59

4 (545) Caroline Gatimu 10:7.21

5 438) Gideon Kimani 10:31.07

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

OPEN

1 (616) rajveer thethy 08:53.33 FTD

2 (544) John Kigamkia Kidivane   09:03.44

3 (54)1 Duncan Maina 09:6.89

4 (619) Mustwafa Murad  10:17.08

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved