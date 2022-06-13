Connect with us

Darwin Nunez was the top scorer in the Portuguese top flight this season for Benfica

English Premiership

Liverpool close to sealing deal for Benfica forward Nunez with Mane reportedly waiting on the exit door

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Jun 13Liverpool are reportedly close to signing Benfica’s Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez in a deal which could be worth up to £85 million (Sh12.2bn).

The Premier League club have been in talks with Benfica for several weeks and Liverpool’s new sporting director Julian Ward is believed to have finally negotiated a swoop for one of the game’s hottest properties.

It was reported on Sunday that Liverpool have agreed to pay an initial £64 million, with a possible £12.8 million payable in appearance-related add-ons and another £8.5 million depending on team success.

If all conditions are met the 22-year-old’s transfer would eclipse the Liverpool club record fee of £75 million, paid to Southampton for Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Nunez, who was left out of Uruguay’s squad for Saturday’s 5-0 friendly victory over Panama, is expected to begin a medical on Monday which could take two days to complete.

Personal terms are not anticipated to be a problem, with the player having expressed his desire to play for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp despite interest from Manchester United.

Nunez, who is set to sign a six-year contract with Liverpool, scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances for Benfica last season.

He netted in both legs of Benfica’s Champions League quarter-final defeat against Liverpool in April, earning praise from Klopp.

Nunez is likely to arrive at Anfield as a direct replacement for Sadio Mane after Bayern Munich stepped up their pursuit of the Senegal forward.

Liverpool have rejected two offers from the Bundesliga champions and are holding out for a fee in excess of £40 million for Mane, who has one year left on his contract.

