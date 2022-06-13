IN PICTURES: How fans turned up in their color to cheer on Simbas in Currie Cup assignment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Fans turned up in their numbers at the RFUEA Ground on Saturday to cheer on the Kenyan Simbas, pushing them to stage a superb comeback to hit South Africa’s EP Elephants 41-24 for a second consecutive Currie Cup Division 1 victory.

Trailing 0-17 after just fifteen minutes, and in what had looked like was going to be a tough encounter for the home team, the Paul Odera-coached side showed mentality, resolve, and utmost grit to clinch a 41-24 victory at full-time.

Here are some of the fan photos from Saturday’s encounter.

Fans enjoy the click of raymond makhaya’s Canon. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Azu Top shutter, top noisemaker. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Rugby is a beautiful game. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Fans in full support. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

You don’t confront the military like this. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Try tiiiiiiiiiime Kenya!!! PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Both young and old, everyone was in for the action. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Daima Mkenya. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Vintage vuvuzela. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Simba nin ngapi? PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Fans streaming in to teh RFUEA Ground. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Vincent Onyala says thank you to teh fans. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Fans stream in to watch the game. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya