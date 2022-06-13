CHAMP13NS! Stylish Tusker clinch FKF Premier League title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Tusker FC withstood final day pressure to be crowned the FKF Premier League champions for the 13th time on Sunday after beating Posta Rangers 2-0 at their Ruaraka Complex base.

Shaphan Oyugi and Jackson Macharia’s goals were the difference for the brewers who successfully defended the title they won last season.

They edged out Kakamega Homeboyz on goal difference after the latter were handed a 2-0 walkover following Kariobangi Sharks’ failure to honor their tie in Mumias.

“We worked so hard for this and as a team we are proud of what we achieved. Everyone has put in the effort and we are delighted to defend the title. I am also happy for the guys who came in and won the title for the very first time,” Tusker skipper Humphrey Mieno said. Tusker FC skipper Humphrey Mieno wins the ball ahead of Joshua Nyatini of Posta Rangers at the Ruaraka Complex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“You should be proud of yourselves and proud of what you have done. I am proud of you as a team,” Tusker boss Robert Matano said as he addressed the team following the victory.

Heading into the tie, pressure was on Tusker to win after Sharks failed to travel to Western Kenya for their tie against Homeboyz and the brewers needed any victory to retain their title.

They were off to a fast-paced start and had two chances, first Eric Zakayo’s curled freekick being punched away by the keeper before Shami Mwinyi rifled a volley just wide off a pass from Kevin Monyi.

They were rewarded for the positive start after 26 minutes when Oyugi broke the deadlock with a finish from close range.

A brilliant cross-field ball from Christopher Oruchum found the run of Shami who did well beyond his markers on the right before laying in a low cross. Ibrahim Joshua’s initial effort came off the upright before Shaphan landed on the rebound to hit home.

Tusker’s Christopher Oruchum and Kevin Monyi vie for the ball against Eliud Lokuwam of Posta rangers. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Oyugi should have made it 2-0 five minutes to the break when a poorly defended cross from the right hung up nicely for him, but he rifled the volley over.

Right at the start of the second half, Tusker made changes, Shami and Shaphan making way for Lawrence Luvanda and Macharia.

But, it was Posta who threatened to spoil the party as they were more offensive. Joshua Nyatini came close when he rifled a freekick from range, but it took a slight deflection off the wall to whistle just inches over Patrick Matasi’s goal.

Tusker played on the back foot, but pressed forward when they got a chance to, They ultimately got a nerve settling goal in the 78th minute when two substitutes combined.

Omondi read a looped ball well behind the defense, rushing to the byline and volleyed a cross into the area which Macharia tapped home. Tusker FC keeper Patrick Matasi collects an aerial ball during their FKF Premier League match against Posta Rangers at the Ruaraka Complex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The brewers had to finish the match with 10 men when Kevin Monyi was sent off for a second yellow card, but the job was long done for them as they guarded the two-goal cushion to earn victory and the title.