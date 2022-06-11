Kenya Simbas stun South Africa’s Elephants in Currie Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – Kenya Simbas staged a fantastic comeback to upset South Africa’s top side the Elephants 41-24 in a Currie Cup Division 1 match hosted at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday.
More on Capital Sports
Football
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...
Athletics
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...
Football
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....
NFL
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...