WRC Safari Rally Greening Legacy Hits Five Million Trees Mark

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Safari Rally Kenya environmental conservation project plans to close the year at seven million trees.

The campaign that continued in Kakamega Friday will head to the Coastal, Nyamira, Migori, Kisii, Homabay, Bomet, UasinGishu, Nyeri and Kirinyaga counties.

The Western and Kisumu edition efforts were bolstered by Kenya Forest service, KCB Bank Kenya Kisumu and Kakamega branches, Kakamega Forest Heritage foundation among partners.

Speaking during the tree planting ceremony at Ilooro in Kakamega Forest, WRC Safari Rally greening legacy Head Ivy Kaburu noted that Community inclusion and empowerment have both critical to sustainably managing the initiative.

“Stakeholder engagement has been positive; we have seen the communities totally support the initiative. We remain committed to achieving our target of 19 million trees,” said Kaburu. CS Amina plants a tree at the Kakamega Forest

The partnership and ownership of this project at the community level has guaranteed survival rates of above 90 percent after the first year of planting making this project effective and sustainable.

The legacy project was initiated by immediate FIA president Jean Todt and President Uhuru Kenyatta following the return of Kenya to the World Rally Championship after 19 years hiatus.

Kakamega Forest Heritage Foundation CEO George Murila said the tree planting initiative in the vast forest has contributed largely to their conservation efforts.

“We will plant trees on 56.6 acres, we are envisaging to plant 26,000 trees this year, we thank WRC Safari Rally for the immense support.”

The program targets parts of the wetlands affected by deforestation, traditional Safari Rally routes and the spectator stage at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.