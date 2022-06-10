Kiplagat, Mutua, Kirwa take Kenya’s medal tally in Mauritius to nine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Nicholas Kiplagat, Geoffrey Kirwa and Veronica Mutua took Kenya’s medal count at the Africa Athletics Championship to eight on Friday afternoon after winning silver and two bronze in the men’s 800m, 3,000m steeplechase and women’s 400m.

Kiplagat finished second in the men’s 800m, clocking a new personal best time of 1:46.43, coming in behind Algerian Moula Slimane who timed 1:45.59.

“It has been a good result. I have been working on this and I was expecting to win gold. It didn’t happen but now I focus on the World Championship. Execution was challenging. I had some strength to go but I didn’t manage to come out of the inner lane in time,” said Kiplagat after the win.

Compatriot Elias Ngeny finished a distant fifth, stopping the clock in 1:46.81.

Meanwhile, Mutua finished third in the women’s 400m, with a time of 52.76secs. South African Coetzee Miranda won the race in a time of 51.82secs while Zambian Niddy Mingilishi was second for silver in 52.36.

In the men’s steeplechase, Geoffrey Kirwa timed 8:29.74 to finish third in a race won by Ethiopian Hailemariyam Amare who led a 1-2 finish with Tadese Takele finishing second.

Olympic bronze medalist Benjamin Kigen could not match up as he finished a distant fifth.