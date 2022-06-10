Injera, Ojee named in Simbas squad to face Elephants in Currie Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 – Speedster Collins Injera has been named in the Kenya Simbas squad to take on South African top side EP Elephants in their second match of the Currie Cup to be played in Kenya at the RFUEA Grounds Saturday.

Injera, who transitioned from Kenya Sevens to the longer version of the game 15s, will be joined by Jacob Ojee of KCB Rugby on the wings with another seasoned campaigner, Darwin Mukidza rounding off the back three.

John Okoth and Vincent Onyala maintain their midfield partnership with half backs Samuel Asati and Dominic Coulson completing the Simbas starting backline.

Patrick Ouko, Brian Waraba and Ephraim Oduor are the starting front row with Malcolm Onsando and Thomas Okeyo the designated locks as George Nyambua, Martin Owila and Bethuel Anami make up the back row.

Commenting on the build up to this fixture, Odera said, “It’s been a fantastic week, obviously with every win, there’s always the confidence that comes into the team and after last week’s performance, the mood in camp has been very buoyant as expected and it has been quite a challenge to point out to the boys that there is still a lot to do.

“We are reminding the players that good teams produce good performances week in, week out. They need to prove to themselves, the coaching staff and Kenyans that they can put in a good performance for the second consecutive week. We don’t have Eugene Sifuna as he has gone to deal with his academic commitments, “added Odera.

Elephants Assistant Coach Zane Bosch said, “ It is a very important match for us as we are playing in the semifinal next Friday, so we are using this match as a preparation towards that fixture. The aim is to come and do as best as we can and build a good platform going forward.”

Simbas

15.Darwin Mukidza, 14. Jacob Ojee, 13. Vincent Onyala, 12. John Okoth, 11. Collins Injera, 10. Dominic Coulson, 9. Samuel Asati, 1. Patrick Ouko, 2. Brian Waraba, 3. Ephraim Oduor, 4. Malcolm Onsando, 5. Thomas Okeyo, 6. George Nyambua, 7. Martin Owila, 8. Bethuel Anami REPLACEMENTS 16. Teddy Akala, 17. Edward Mwaura, 18. Joseph Odero, 19. Brian Juma, 20. Davis Chenge, 21. Brian Tanga, 22. Bryceson Adaka, 23. Andrew Matoka

EP Elephants

15. Mbembe Payi, 14. Davian Swanepoel, 13. Athenkosi Mayinje, 12. Riaan Arends, 11. Rodney Damons, 10. Mattheus Garrick, 9. Rouche Nel, 1. Sibusiso Lali, 2. Duan Du Plessis, 3. Sive Mazosiwe, 4. Johannes Huisamen, 5. Jaco Wilemse, 6. Diego Williams, 7. Gerrit Huisamen, 8. Athenkosi Manentsa REPLACEMENTS 16. Mzwanele Besman, 17. Roche van Zyl, 18. Viaan Wolmarans, 19. Lungi Mbiko, 20. Arnold Kleyn, 21. Sachin Toring, 22. Merlynn Pieterse, 23. Aya Oliphant

-By https://www.kru.co.ke/news/odera-names-simbas-squad-for-elephants-assignment/