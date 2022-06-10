Connect with us

Egyptian Student Collapses, Dies In All-Africa University Basketball Match in Kasarani  

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – An Egyptian student from the American University in Cairo, Egypt died on Friday after collapsing during a basketball match against USIU at the ongoing All Africa University Games at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Basketball Gymnasium.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso confirmed to Capital Sport that the deceased collapsed in the sixth minute of the opening period of their men’s basketball third place play-off match and was rushed to Uhai Neema Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“It’s an act of God. The boy was playing basketball and he just fell and collapsed, he was rushed to hospital where they tried to resuscitate him, but it couldn’t work. the incident happed in the morning hours around 11am,” Shioso told Capital Sport.

Shioso said that they had opened an inquest file as it’s the normal procedure incase of such an incident.

