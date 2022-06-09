Thethy ready to rumble at Kiambu’s twisty corners racetrack

NAIROBI, Kenya, June, 9 – Open Class leader Rajveer Thethy is spoiling for a fight well in time for the forthcoming round four of the Kenya National Autocross Championship on Sunday.

The son of former Kenya national rally Two Wheel Drive champion Charan, will be looking to uphold his championship lead at Kiambu’s Twisty Corners racetrack.

Thethy Jr., who is the latest athlete to join the Salmon Kenya stable, hopes to make up for not winning the Coast round two weeks ago.

“It’s always a great feeling tackling new conditions in the championship. Mombasa is always good fun to drive. So this weekend in Kiambu should be even better in the red cotton soil. The car is in good condition, so fingers crossed,” said Rajveer.

Rajveer is one of the fastest rising drivers in the circuit.

The Strathmore University student has already displayed a knack for cornering and a flat out attitude on straights.

He is now following in the footsteps of his dad Charan who made up a strong crew of Two Wheel Drive wizards back in the day.

“Rajveer has been on the ball. His lines are spot on. So it’s quite a good feeling when we compete together. We are sharing a car so this is always a great feeling competing together.”

“Standards have been set and only the sky’s the limit,” Charan said.

Rajveer will team up with Neel Gohil in the Salmon Kenya sponsored outfit.

In another category, Junior 2WD Non Turbo Class has attracted leader Neel Gohil, Amaan Ganatra and Yuvraj Rajput who is the outgoing Bambino Class champion will be among the star attractions.

Fourteen year-old-Neel is a young motorsport athlete under Jaguar Lubricant City and Salomon Kenya.

Sameer Nanji will be hoping to maintain his winning streak in Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Car Class- against Bhupinder Singh.

In Two Wheel Drive Turbo Class, leader Qahir will be up against lady driver Nisha Pandya, Brandon Ng’ang’a, Azaad Manji and Deepal Shah.Bambino Class will see leader Karamveer Singh Rooprai fight to retain his position at the summit.

Bambino girl rider Kiana Rajput skipping Kiambu race due to personal commitment.

Father and son team of Eric Bengi and his son Eann Bengi are also expected to return to the Four Wheel Drive Turbo and Pee Wee classes. Both are leading their Championship classes.

KENYA NATIONAL AUTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

2WD NON TURBO BUGGY

1 Gurraj Singh 83

2 Manveer Ghale 57

3 Rahul Patel 49

4 Ankush Manoj Shah 39

5 Kirit Rajput 14

6 Yusuf Pasta 15

2WD NON TURBO CAR

1 Sameer Nanji 86

2 Bhupinder Sagoo 49

3 Carol Gatimu 31

4 Ahil Khan 19

5 Gatimu Mindo 15

6 Tinashe Gatimu 13

2WD TURBO BUGGY

1 Qahir Rahim 72

2 Brandon Ng’ang’a 51

3 Azaad Manji 49

4 Nisha Pandya 40

5 Deepal Shah 39

6 Shaz Ismail 28

7 Inderjeet Puee 14

8 Zuber Manji 13

9 Deep Patel 0

4WD TURBO

1 Eric Bengi 44

2 George Njoroge 30

3 Hussain Malik 22

4 Aakif Virani 22

5 Hamza Anwar 17

6 Gatimo Mindo 17

7 Mustwafa Murad 15

8 Asad Anwar 15

9 Abhi Puee 15

10 John Ngugi14

11 Steve Gacheru 14

12 Lisa Christoffersen 12

13 Karan Patel 0

OPEN

1 Rajveer Thethy 76

2 Charan Thethy 37

3 Abdul Kadir Tarmal 22 22

4 Hamza Anwar 17

5 Maxine Wahome 15

6 Mustwafa Murad 14

7 Arjun Pattin 14

8 Safina Khan13

9 John Ngugi 12

10 Pauline Sheghu 11

BAMBINO

1 Karamveer Singh Rooprai 86

2 Saad Shamil Farouq 32

3 Kiana Rajput 17

4 Eann Bengi 17

JUNIOR 2WD NON TURBO

1 Neel Gohil 80

2 Amaan Ganatra 57

3 Yuvraj Rajput 34

4 Salim Mansoor 29

5 Amraj Malle DNE 15

6 Tinashe Gatimu 15

PEEWEE