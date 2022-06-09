Connect with us

NCBA Group Chairman, James Ndegwa, presents the 2022 NCBA Golf Series Division One winner's trophy and prize to Great Rift Valley Lodge's Steven Njoroge during the club's leg

Golf

Over 150 golfres confired for NCBA Golf Series in Sigona

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9 – Over 150 golfers have been drawn to tee off at the18-hole Sigona Golf Club Saturday in the seventh leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf Series.

The golfers will be aiming to book their spots to play at the grand finale, where top finishers will win an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa’s Fancourt Country Club.

The event follows the sixth leg of the series played at the Great Rift Valley Golf this past weekend where home player, Steven Njoroge, clinched the Division One top position having carded a round of 34 points.

In the Division Two category, handicap 27 Keval Maisuria sealed the win having carded a round of 34 points, while handicap 32 Miriam Smith carded a round of 33 points to claim the win in the Ladies’ category.

The three became the latest addition to the list of golfers who will battle it out for the ultimate prize at the series’ Grand Finale that is set to be played at Muthaiga Golf Club.

NCBA Group Chairman, James Ndegwa, presents the 2022 NCBA Golf Series Division One winner’s trophy and prize to Great Rift Valley Lodge’s Steven Njoroge during the club’s leg

Speaking ahead of the Sigona tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:
“We had an amazing experience the last time we were at Sigona Golf Club, the course was in good shape, and the hospitality of the club was also great.”
“We are therefore delighted to be headed back to the golf course and it is our hope that we shall have another great outing,” said Gachora.

He added: “We are grateful that the series so far attracted many golfers across the different clubs we have visited. It continues to be a great platform for amateur golfers to compete and improve their skills, which is exactly what we set out to achieve when we started this series.”

“It is also a great platform for us to interact with our stakeholders from different regions. As we head to Sigona, therefore, we are hopeful that we shall have great interactions with the participants.”

