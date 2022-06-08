Omanyala, Imali sail into 100m semi-finals at Africa Athletics Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and Kenyan women’s record holder Maxmilla Imali have both progressed to the semi-finals of the 100m at the Africa Senior Athletics Championship in Mauritius.

Omanyala was in a class of his own as he clocked a fast time of 10.04secs to win his heat, ahead of Nigerian Ekevwo Raymond who timed 10.11secs.

Another Kenya, Samuel Imeta also progressed to the semis after clocking 10.34secs to finish second in his heat behind South African sprint star Akani Simbine who clocked 10.14secs.

Dan Kiviasi failed to make it to the semis after finishing sixth in his heat with a time of 10.63secs.

Imali meanwhile timed 11.50secs to qualify from her heat in the women’s race after finishing second while Eunice Kadogo also earned a place in the semis after clocking 12.00secs to finish second in her heat.

Monica Safania did not progress off the heats after clocking 12.23secs in finishing sixth in her heat.