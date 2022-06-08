Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ferdinand Omanyala competes in the 200m race at the Athletics Kenya National Championships. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Omanyala, Imali sail into 100m semi-finals at Africa Athletics Championship

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and Kenyan women’s record holder Maxmilla Imali have both progressed to the semi-finals of the 100m at the Africa Senior Athletics Championship in Mauritius.

Omanyala was in a class of his own as he clocked a fast time of 10.04secs to win his heat, ahead of Nigerian Ekevwo Raymond who timed 10.11secs.

Another Kenya, Samuel Imeta also progressed to the semis after clocking 10.34secs to finish second in his heat behind South African sprint star Akani Simbine who clocked 10.14secs.

Dan Kiviasi failed to make it to the semis after finishing sixth in his heat with a time of 10.63secs.

Imali meanwhile timed 11.50secs to qualify from her heat in the women’s race after finishing second while Eunice Kadogo also earned a place in the semis after clocking 12.00secs to finish second in her heat.

Monica Safania did not progress off the heats after clocking 12.23secs in finishing sixth in her heat.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved