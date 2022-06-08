FC Talanta show up but Gor spank them to finish season on a high

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – After boycotting last weekend’s duel against FKF Premier League title chasing Kakamega Homeboyz, FC Talanta showed up on Wednesday, but were spanked 2-1 by Gor Mahia who finished their season on a high.

The game had been rescheduled after Gor refused to travel to Kakamega last month where Talanta had taken the match, citing failure to obtain a venue for their home match in Nairobi.

And Talanta showed up, having handed title chasing Homeboyz three free points on Sunday when they refused to show up for their home match at the Ruaraka Complex with players allegedly on strike over non-payment of salaries and bonuses.

Peter Lwasa scored a double, hitting one in either half to hand Gor a comfortable victory in their final game of the season.

After a period of dominance by K’Ogalo, Lwasa broke the deadlock two minutes to the break when he simply tapped the ball into an empty net off a well weighted cutback from George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo. Gor Mahia’s George Blackberry Odhiambo prepares to cross the ball. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The latter had been sent through on the left with a delightful defense splitting pass from Victor Ochieng, Odhiambo doing the task of slashing in a low cross.

Before then, Gor had chances to score. In the seventh minute, Benson Omalla had a glorious opportunity when Odhiambo’s cross from the left found him unmarked, but his flying header went wide.

Two minutes later Lwasa had a chance when he turned well inside the box, but his shot on the weaker left foot hit the side netting.

In the 13th minute, Gor came close again, this time Dennis Ng’ang’a’s well curled freekick from 30 yards out being palmed away by Talanta keeper Isaiah Wakasala.

Talanta had been forced to play on the backfoot most of the game but they sniffed a chance when Vincent Owino found space from range but his shot was punched away by Gor keeper Dolph Owino.

Gor managed to sustain some late pressure from Talanta and sneaked away with a 1-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, Talanta came back stronger and had chances, but were too casual in attack. FC Talanta’s Peter Mungai wins the ball from Gor Mahia’s Samwel Onyango during their FKF Premier League match at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In the 58th minute, a well weighted cross from Alvin Ochieng on the right found the run of Francis Kahiro at the edge of the six yard box but he dummied to Michael Jairo. However, the forward chose to pass to Mathew Angel who could not pull the trigger.

They were punished immediately for the chance lost off a counter.

Keeper Owino raced off his line to clear the ball, the shot falling on Lwasa who sped away off his marker before mazing past the keeper and shooting low into the net.

Talanta trued to up the tempo in attack, but their poor decision making when it mattered most let them down.

They were almost caught out by a swift counter but Omalla’s shot after being put through on the left by Ernest Wendo went inches wide.

With five minutes to play though, Talanta grabbed one back from a freekick after substitute Angel curled the ball over the wall and into the top left corner.

Gor Mahia finish the season with 52 points, but their final positioning will be known on Sunday when the rest of the teams play their final games of the season.