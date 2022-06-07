Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship in May following the third round

Golf

Tiger Woods says he will miss US Open next week

Published

LOS ANGELES, Jun 7 – Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he will not play next week’s US Open at Brookline to continue his recovery from severe leg injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the PGA Championship last month after the third round.

“I previously informed (organizers) the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods tweeted, adding that he is still planning to play in the British Open at St Andrews, which starts on July 14.

“I’m excited to get back out there soon.”

The 46-year-old made a surprise return at the Masters in April, after needing surgery to repair his right leg following the car crash in February 2021.

He made the cut at Augusta National and at the PGA at Southern Hills, where he pulled out following the third-worst major round of his career.

The American is a three-time US Open champion, with the last of those titles coming in 2008 at Torrey Pines when he defied a left knee injury to win in a play-off.

Woods said he is still planning to “be ready to play in Ireland” at the JP McManus Pro-am tournament the week before the British Open.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He has lifted the Claret Jug twice at St Andrews in Scotland, in 2000 and 2005.

Now sitting 881st in the world rankings, Woods previously came back after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in 2017 to win his most recent major title at the Masters three years ago.

US media reports have suggested that Woods turned down a large offer to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series, which holds its inaugural event in England this week.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved