Pique didn’t cheat on Shakira: reports

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 7 – Shakira’s fans recently raged against Gerard Pique amidst the reports that the footballer cheated on his wife with a 20-year-old blonde.

The speculations resurfaced after the Waka Waka hitmaker confirmed parting ways with Pique in her statement.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the pair’s statement read on Saturday.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

However, the recent hearsay hints that the Spanish footballer didn’t cheat on the Colombian singer.

The journalist Jose Antonio Aviles who appeared on Viva la Vida shared, “Someone very, very close to Pique has assured me that there was no infidelity on his part.”

“There is a great surprise at the breakup and the statement that Shakira has sent,” the reporter added.

“Their agreement was ‘you do what you want and I’ll do what I want’, but to present themselves as a couple to the public,” Jose Antonio Aviles added.

-By https://www.geo.tv/latest/421130-gerard-pique-didnt-cheat-on-shakira-reports

