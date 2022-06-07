Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fans eagerly waiting to watch the Currie Cup match pitting Kenya Simbas against South Africa's Leopards. The first time the tournament is being played in Kenya. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Pictorial: For the love of Rugby! Simbas overpower Leopards in Curry Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – The national men’s 15s team, Kenya Simbas humbled South Africa’s top side Leopards in a first Curry Cup duel staged at Nairobi’s RFUEA Grounds. Rugby enthusiasts had an opportunity to witness the historic match live and this is how it went down in pictures;

A rugby fan following the Curry Cup Division One match pitting hosts Kenya Simbas vs South Africa’s Leopards at the RFUEA Ground. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Former Kenya 7s captain Andrew Amonde was at the match pitting Kenya 15s vs South Africa’s top side Leopards. He is posing for a photo with a fan. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Former Kenya Rugby Union Chairman George Kariuki at the RFUEA Grounds watching the Simbas take on South Africa’s Leopards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kabras Sugar Rugby Club Philip Jalang’o at the RFUEA Grounds watching the Simbas take on South Africa’s Leopards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Leopards Daren Hoffman feels the Strength of Simbas Defence . Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Leopards Ruben Du Plessis kiss the ground against Kenya Simbas. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Simbas’ Thomas Okeyo charges away from Leopards defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Simbas players celebrates Eugene Sifuna’s Try. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Simbas fans reacts to a try against Leopards in Curry Cup. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Happy Kenya Simbas players celebrates win against South Africa’s Leopards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
South Africa professional Club Leopards parade ready to face Simbas in Curry Cup at RFUEA Grounds. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Centre Referee Direct play. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenyan Flag fly high at a Residence near RFUEA ground. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Simbas fly-half Andrew Mutoka takes a conversion. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Simbas’ Derrick Ashiundu scores a Try against Leopards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Simbas’ Derrick Ashiundu celebrates his Try with teammates. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Simbas’ Eugene Sifuna charges for a loose ball against Leopards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Leopards No 9 Shirwin Cupido consoles teammates after the match. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Leopards’ Poienaar Van Niekerk charges for Leopards 1st Try. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Leopards Duren Foffman is tackled by Kenya Simbas player. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Simbas’ Vincent Onyala in action against Leopards in the Curry Cup. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Simbas’ Thomas Okeyo in action against South Africa’s top side Leopards in the Curry Cup Division One at the RFUEA Grounds. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Three Lucky Kenyans Win Millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot with Just 20 Bob

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Three Kenyans have become overnight multi-millionaires after winning the Odibets Euro EuroJackpot that was launched a few weeks back....

June 28, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved