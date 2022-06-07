Pictorial: For the love of Rugby! Simbas overpower Leopards in Curry Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – The national men’s 15s team, Kenya Simbas humbled South Africa’s top side Leopards in a first Curry Cup duel staged at Nairobi’s RFUEA Grounds. Rugby enthusiasts had an opportunity to witness the historic match live and this is how it went down in pictures;

A rugby fan following the Curry Cup Division One match pitting hosts Kenya Simbas vs South Africa’s Leopards at the RFUEA Ground. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Former Kenya 7s captain Andrew Amonde was at the match pitting Kenya 15s vs South Africa’s top side Leopards. He is posing for a photo with a fan. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA



Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Former Kenya Rugby Union Chairman George Kariuki at the RFUEA Grounds watching the Simbas take on South Africa’s Leopards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kabras Sugar Rugby Club Philip Jalang’o at the RFUEA Grounds watching the Simbas take on South Africa’s Leopards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Leopards Daren Hoffman feels the Strength of Simbas Defence . Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Leopards Ruben Du Plessis kiss the ground against Kenya Simbas. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Simbas’ Thomas Okeyo charges away from Leopards defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Simbas players celebrates Eugene Sifuna’s Try. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Simbas fans reacts to a try against Leopards in Curry Cup. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Happy Kenya Simbas players celebrates win against South Africa’s Leopards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

South Africa professional Club Leopards parade ready to face Simbas in Curry Cup at RFUEA Grounds. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Centre Referee Direct play. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Flag fly high at a Residence near RFUEA ground. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Simbas fly-half Andrew Mutoka takes a conversion. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Simbas’ Derrick Ashiundu scores a Try against Leopards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Simbas’ Derrick Ashiundu celebrates his Try with teammates. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Simbas’ Eugene Sifuna charges for a loose ball against Leopards. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Leopards No 9 Shirwin Cupido consoles teammates after the match. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Leopards’ Poienaar Van Niekerk charges for Leopards 1st Try. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Leopards Duren Foffman is tackled by Kenya Simbas player. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenya Simbas’ Vincent Onyala in action against Leopards in the Curry Cup. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA