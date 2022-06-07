KCB sponsored and differently abled Nikhil Sachania looking towards top 20 finish at WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – After being bankrolled with millions from the Kenya Commercial Bank ahead of the WRC Safari Rally, Kenyan driver Nikhil Sachania says he targets to finish within the top 20, a replica of his target last year.

Sachania, who will be the only disabled driver in the rally, finished at 21st place last season, but hopes he can step up at least two places at the end of the three-day grueling rally.

“Last year my target was to come up within the top 20 and we came up at position 21. This year my goal is more or less the same right now. Obviously the WRC level has more superior drivers, but being locals we have the advantage in that we know the terrain. But you know these boys are bred for this so it will not be easy against them. Let’s see if we can achieve the top 20,” Sachania told Capital Sport.

The Kenyan driver is a beneficiary of the FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission grant and with more financial support coming in from KCB, he expects an even better performance.

Sachania is one of two drivers sponsors by the Kenyan bank to a tune of Sh9mn for the rally. NIkhil Sachania and his navigator. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I am so glad that they have taken me on board and I want to prove myself to them with the good results they want,” said the driver.

Due to his physical state, he drives a hand-controlled Mitsubishi Evolution-X.

An accident he got in 2011 in Athi River changed the course of his love for motorsport, but never took away the passion he had. He was involved in an accident as he was testing his new quad bike with Shazar Anwar and Zane Young trying to get ready for what would have been his first National event.

He then hit a rock at high-speed and landed head first. The impact shattered his spine.

“As soon as I had enough strength, I jumped into the first car I could get. My father and my uncle (Kiran Patel) gave me the kind of advice or guidance I needed, so I always knew whom to turn to,” Sachania said as he battled getting back to competition after the accident.

He added; “The first three months were the hardest, since I had also broken my left hand. Getting around was very difficult and frustrating. But once I got back, everything was back to normal- work the next day and partying over the weekends!” Nikhil Sachania’s hand operated Mitsubishi Evo X. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Despite the accident, he was never denied the love for competing in the man and car sport and has gone on to claim several accolades. He was named the Kenya Motorsport Personality of the year in 2014, where he also ended up winning the SOYA Award.

That same year, he won the Specially Prepared Vehicle Category in the Kenya National Rally Championship. He won the title again in 2018 and in that same year, clinched the KNRC Division Three title.

This year, he wants to end up with an unforgettable experience at the Safari Rally.

“Last year we competed for the first time and the experience was on another level. We enjoyed the rally and of course the FIA gave me a lot of provisions because of the condition I am in and we felt great. The Cameras were on us and we felt like Superstars,”

“This is the second time and I am sure the hype will be more with fans being allowed and hopefully we put in a good show for them. We want to have fun and have good results,” said Sachania.

Meanwhile, he says having the WRC top drivers coming in to Kenya is a huge boost for local drivers as it gives them a chance of measuring themselves up and learning on new advancements in the motorsports world. Nikhil Sachania speaking to Capital Sports’ Timothy Olobulu. PHOTO/Moses Muoki

“Having World Class evens such as the WRC gives us motivation as local drivers and insight into the world of motorsports and how things are developing,”

“Like now we have Hybrid cars coming in and within a year so much has changed and for us this is a learning curve. We need to see where motorsports is now and where are we heading and what we can adapt as local drivers,” he said.

The WRC Safari Rally is scheduled for June 23-26, with more than 35 drivers set to compete.