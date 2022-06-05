Connect with us

Tusker FC players celebrate one of their goials against Bidco United. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

Football

Tusker skin Bidco at Kasarani to keep title defense alive as Homeboyz harvest free Talanta fruits

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Tusker FC’s bid to win a 14th FKF Premier League title and defend the crown they clinched last season remained on course as they beat Bidco United 2-0 at the Kasarani Annex, as second placed Homeboyz earned free points after FC Talanta dished them a walkover at the Ruaraka Complex.

The two teams remain perched at the top with 60 points each, but Tusker are ahead on goal difference with the title now set to be decided on the last day.

While Tusker sweated it out against Bidco, Homeboyz were on a tour of Nairobi as FC Talanta decided against honoring their own home match at the Ruaraka Complex, with the players supposedly staging a protest over dues owed to them.

Coach Ken Kenyatta and his technical bench were at Ruaraka, with the team bus as well, but the players were nowhere to be seen and most with their phones off.

Homoeboyz arrived later on and with no opponent in sight, were given a 2-0 walkover victory.

They moved straight to the Kasarani Annex, where Tusker was playing Bidco, hoping that the Thika-based side would do them a fabour and they earn double victory on the day.

But, the brewers ensured they remain perched on top after seeing off Bidco, with second half substitutes Rodgers Ouma and Lawrence Luvanda delivering the goals to hand Robert Matano’s men maximum points.

-More to follow

