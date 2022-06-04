Mukidza shines as Kenya Simbas roar past Leopards in Curry Cup  

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – Darwin Mukidza displayed a man of the match performance to inspire hosts Kenya Simbas to a 51-35 victory over defending champions Leopards of South Africa as the Curry Cup Division 1 made its debut in Kenya on Saturday.

Mukidza, who turns out for KCB Rugby Club, booted in two penalties and grounded a try to add on the several conversions he scored.

In total, Simbas went over the whitewash seven times to make their intention of qualifying for the first Rugby World Cup in 2023 well known as they prepare for the Africa qualifiers that start in July.

Kenya head coach Paul Odera is using the Curry Cup tournament as a training ground ahead of their first match of the qualifiers where neighbors Uganda awaits in the quarter finals July 2.