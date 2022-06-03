Iconic Kayange appointed into World Anti-Doping Agency Executive Board

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Kenya’s decorated retired Sevens player, Humphrey Kayange has been appointed as an Executive Member to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Kayange was appointed by WADA as a representative of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes Commission, for a term of three years.

This was announced by the WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board that met in Cairo, Egypt for their first meetings of 2022.

In a letter sent to Kayange by the WADA president Witold Bank, he expressed his elation over the appointment with anticipation of working with him.

“I wished to follow-up formally with regards to your recent appointment to the WADA Executive Committee, as a representative of the IOC Athletes Commission, for a three-year term commencing on 1 June 2022,” the WADA boss announced.

“I look forward to working with you in your capacity as an ExCo member, and of course in your continued role as a Foundation Board member as well.”

WADA is composed of a 38-member Board, which is the Agency’s highest policy-making body, and a 14-member ExCo, to which the Board delegates the management and running of the Agency.

The appointment comes at a time when the National Olympic Committee (NOC-K) in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture, are working to ensure athletes welfare in relation to the fight against doping in sports in all forms is key through the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

“The National Olympic Committee of Kenya pays great tribute to Kayange as a true example of how far our athletes can go if they empower themselves all-round,” NOC-K chief, Paul Tergat said.

Kayange’s appointment to WADA ExCo, injects momentum into Kenya’s relentless campaign and fight against doping in the country.

“NOC-K continues to work very closely and collaboratively with ADAK to not only test but educate our athletes and stakeholders about the importance of clean sporting. It is an objective that we see as an irreducible minimum,” NOC-K Secretary General, Francis Mutuku stated.

Team Kenya to the upcoming Commonwealth Games are now in their second week in residential Camp, during which ADAK have held three clusters of education schedules since 1st June 2022.

The 1st cluster saw 3X3 Basketball, Judo Wrestling, Boxing, Weightlifting go through the programme while day 2 saw the Para-athletics, Wheelchair Basketball, Para powerlifting and Paracycling attended to.

ADAK will Friday, 3rd June 2022 move to Utalii Hotel for a session with Lawn Bowls, Squash and Table Tennis for sensitization and education campaigns.

Kayange also serves as an Executive Member at IOC, a position he was appointed in 2021 and sits in the NOC-K Executive as an Athlete Representetive.