World champ Coleman to run 100 at New York

NEW YORK, USA, Jun 2 – Reigning 100m world champion Christian Coleman will face Erriyon Knighton, this year’s world fastest over 200m, in a 100-showdown at next week’s New York Grand Prix, organizers said Thursday.

The June 12 meet at Icahn Stadium will be a step in Coleman’s working his way back into form after an 18-month suspension for violating doping whereabouts rules.

Coleman, 26, was second at the world indoors in the 60m earlier this year and third at May’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on the same track where this year’s world championships will be staged in July.

US compatriot Knighton, 18, ran 19.49 in the 200 in April. He was fourth in the event in last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Noah Lyles, the reigning world 200m champion who took third at Tokyo in the event, shifted his plans from running the 100 to racing the 200.

Other athletes named as planning to compete in New York included two-time Olympic finalist Devon Allen against reigning world champion Grant Holloway in the 110m hurdles, reigning 800m world indoor champion Ajee Wilson and hometown hero Michael Cherry in the 400.