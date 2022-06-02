Paris Saint Germain star Icardi enjoying lavish holiday in Kenya with jaw-drop gorgeous wife

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – With football stars now heading into lavish holidays after the completion of gruelling seasons in Europe, Nairobi has been the host of one of Europe’s top stars with Argentine Mauro Icardi visiting on holiday with his beautiful wife Wanda Narra.

On Instagram, the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder shared photos of part of their holiday where they had breakfast at the famed Giraffe Manor in Nairobi.

“Today we were able to enjoy another beautiful story among animals, a story in which this ‘mansion’ called Giraffe Manor hides from the 70s and 80s, where the Rothschild Giraffe was in danger of extinction in Kenya with only a few hundred specimen,” Icardi’s caption on one of the photos of him feeding a giraffe stated.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeRPVwXops6/

“In this ‘mansion’ they did everything possible to live with them and make the giraffes feel in their habitat and thus be able to satisfy all their needs and help this species to multiply more and more, a unique and unforgettable experience,” he added with a Kenyan flag emoji.

Icardi was part of the PSG team that won the Ligue One title, but his side was not as lucky in the Champions League where they lost to eventual champions Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Icardi has proceeded to holiday as he was not called up to the Argentine squad that beat Italy 3-0 on Wednesday night to clinch the Finalissima, a tie between the South American Copa America champions and the Champions of Europe.

Before travelling to Nairobi, the midfielder was in Rwanda.