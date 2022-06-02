After conquering Africa, KCB now plot on bagging national volleyball league title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – After winning their second Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship title and the first since 2006, KCB have now set sights on clinching the elusive national title when the season heads to the play-offs.

The bankers saw off record champions AL AHly three sets to one to clinch the title, becoming the first Kenyan team to bag the crown since Kenya Prisons did so in 2013.

Quickly, the bankers have now switched their focus on the league.

“Winning in Tunisia has given us courage. We beat Kenya Prisons in the quarters and Pipeline in the semis and that gives us an edge ahead of them and we are optimistic when we go to the play-offs,” said head coach Japheth Munala.

He added; “We now put this success behind our backs and focus on winning the national title.”

His sentiments were echoed by team captain Edith Wisa who stated that they are now more determined to go all out for the national title. KCB captain Edith Wisa. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“KCB is now ahead and we have sent a good signal to our opponents when we play in the league. Everyone now knows that we are a tough team but we will not relax. We know that they will also be working on their weaknesses to try and beat us. We need to keep working on our end and when we meet with them, I know we will be victorious,” Wisa said.

The skipper was one of the stars of the KCB side that clinched the title and was aptly rewarded as the best middle blocker.

Above her individual award, Wisa was elated to have led the bankers to the title as captain.

“It is a huge honor for me to win my first ever Club title and as captain. We worked together as a team and it was not just my effort alone. We were motivated by the fact that we needed to reward our sponsors who had given us everything to be able to do well at the tournament,” Wisa added. KCB players celebrate after arriving from Tunisia. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

KCB had started off the tournament on a slow, losing to defending champions Carthage but coach Munala says this was a blessing in disguise for them.

“When we left for Tunisia, we had not played any friendly matches and the game against Carthage was our friendly match. It gave us an opportunity to see our mistakes and I can say that loss was a blessing in disguise. After that we didn’t look back and we kept improving,” said the tactician.

“After losing against Carthage, we remained brave. We knew we had lost the match but had not lost hope. We fought for the opportunity to finish second and we achieved that and went all the way to win,” captain Wisa said.