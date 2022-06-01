Connect with us

Gor Mahia fans celebrate their win. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards on penalties to clinch Madaraka Day Cup

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Former AFC Leopards midfielder Austin Odhiambo scored the winning kick against his ex-employers as Gor Mahia beat arch rivals Ingwe to clinch the ceremonial Madaraka Day Cup 6-5 on post match penalties at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The game was forced to penalties after an error from keeper Levis Opiyo led to a 1-1 draw in regulation time and Odhiambo, who left Leopards at the start of the season, scored the winner in sudden death.

Both teams scored their first five kicks and the game had to go to sudden death.

Skipper Peter Thiong’o skied his effort and Odhiambo responded, sending the ball straight through the middle for the winner.

For winning the Cup, Gor took home Sh1mn while AFC Leopards went home with Sh500,000.

-More to follow

