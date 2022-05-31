KCB women’s volleyball team ready for Al Ahly Club Cup final showdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – KCB women’s volleyball club are one step away from winning its second continental title after storming the final of the 2022 Africa Club Championships in Tunisia.

A star-studded KCB, who are flying Kenya’s flag in the final after compatriots Kenya Pipeline and local champions Kenya Prisons were eliminated, will face record 10-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt.

Reaching the final for the first time since 2009, when they lost to for Al Ahly in Nairobi, KCB’s head coach Japheth Munala said its an opportunity for a sweet revenge and lift tile they last won in 2006.

“We’re happy we’ve won and qualified for the finals after a very long period. However, it’s also painful that we’ve qualified against fellow Kenyans. We would have really wanted an all-Kenyan affair in the finals but now we will carry the country’s flag. The focus is now to win the title,” Munala said.

KCB captain Edith Wisa believes the current gap between Kenyan teams and their North African opponents has narrowed, and she is optimistic they will win the title.

“Going by this year’s performance from the Kenyan teams, I can say the North African team’s dominance is over. This year we have a Kenyan team in the finals and this is after a very long period. We focus now to finish the assignment by winning the title,” said Wisa.

On their way to the semis where they eliminated Kenya Pipeline by straight sets, KCB who finished ninth in their last outing in 2019, had stunned local champions Kenya Prisons 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

The bankers at their impeccable best dismissing Pipeline in sets of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-12 despite the Oiler’s second spirited fight for a comeback.

Record holders Al Ahly beat reigning champions Carthage by 3 sets to nil in the other semi-final clash.

The last time a Kenyan team reached the finals was in 2015 when Pipeline lost 3-1 sets to Ah Ahly in Cairo, while Kenya Prisons, who finished fifth this year, is the last Kenyan side to win the title in 2013.