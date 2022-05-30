Connect with us

Ferdinand Omanyala cruises to victory in the 100m race at the Athletics Kenya National Championships. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Omanyala out of Ostrava Golden Spike showdown against icon Yohan Blake

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will not be in Ostrava on Tuesday for a showdown against his sprint icon Yohan Blake after organizers of the Golden Spike meet revealed he will not line up for the 100m race.

Omanyala had been touted to be in Ostrava this week for the third of three races in Europe, but returned to the country over the weekend after his second race in Germany.

He was at the RFUEA Ground on Sunday for the Christie Sevens final day.

“Ferdinand will not be in Ostrava tomorrow,” Alfons Juck, the Ostrava Golden Spike Meet Manager told Capital Sport.

Omanyala had said he had chosen to sacrifice the race in Ostrave to enable him rest and recover in time for the Africa Athletics Championship which is scheduled for June 8-12.

The sprint icon is expected to go for a triple assault of medals as he is lined up for the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m races.

“I would have competed on Tuesday, then come back on Wednesday and by the time I return to training it is Friday. The recovery and training time would not have been enough to be in good shape for Mauritius. We spoke with my coaching team and decided it’s best to prioritize the Africa Championship,” Omanyala said.

The Africa Championship team has already started training and are holding a residential camp at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Omanyala has been enjoying great form this season and he ran a meeting record time in Italy before finishing second in Germany, his only loss this season.

 

Ferdinand Omanyala awarding the MVP at the Christie Sevens. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

 

