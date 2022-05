NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – The 55th edition of the Christie Sevens went down at the RFUEA Ground on Saturday and Sunday, with Strathmore Leos clinching the title with a 15-10 victory over Series defending champions KCB.

The two-day thrilling action, as always, attracted a huge number of fans who brought in the color and the noise.

Here are some of the best fan photos from Sunday’s finale.

Smile ya thao! PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Fans celebrate a try. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Even the law enforcers had to sit and watch the entertaining action. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

More fans at the Christie Sevens. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The ladies entertained the fans all round the stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

If she is a KCB fan as well, this Mercedes fan didn’t have a good weekend at all. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Yes, we think so too! PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Fans follow the action at the Christie Sevens. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Fans stream in at the RFUEA Ground. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Both old and young, no one wanted to miss the action. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

We are almost sure she is a Strathmore Leos fan. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Nothing beats a rugby date. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya