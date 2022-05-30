Big Boss Florentino Perez tells Real Madrid to go for 15th European Cup amid huge celebrations in city

MADRID, Spain, May 30 – Real Madrid president Florentino Perez told the team to turn their attention to winning a 15th European Cup, as the players celebrated their latest Champions League triumph with thousands of fans in the Spanish capital on Sunday.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France on Saturday night, with Vinicius Junior scoring the winning goal to secure the club their fifth Champions League title in the last nine seasons.

To celebrate the success, the players took the trophies on an open-top bus tour around the city on Sunday, which included stops at the Almudena Cathedral, regional government headquarters, City Hall, Plaza Cibeles and finally the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Real Madrid has made history again and here is our 14th European Cup and 35th La Liga trophy,” Perez said at the regional government headquarters.

“This European Cup, won against a legendary club like Liverpool, will be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the Champions League.

“This club’s legend grows bigger and bigger. We have beaten four of the best teams in Europe by fighting and always believing until the end.

“It has been a wonderful season and it has been achieved in one of the most beautiful and difficult times in our history. Five Champions Leagues in eight years is something very difficult for football fans to forget from all over the world. Madrid is eternal. And now, let’s go for the 15th.”

Perez also praised Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who this season has become the first coach to win four European Cups and the first to win all five major European leagues.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He symbolises what Real Madrid is,” said Perez.

Dressed in black suits, white shirts and black ties, the Real Madrid players paraded the trophies at each location, while also signing shirts, giving autographs and posing for photos with their adoring fans.

On top of the bus, the players put on Real Madrid shirts that had the number 14 and ‘champions’ written on the back.

Karim Benzema and Marcelo shared carrying the Champions League trophy by holding a handle each while Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez carried the La Liga trophy.

“I haven’t slept much, I had too much adrenaline to be able to sleep,” said Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid’s goalkeeper who was named man of the match in the final.

“I still couldn’t believe it, it’s an incredible feeling. For me it’s an honour to play for Real Madrid and I hope I can help the team win more.”

The Real Madrid bus will arrive at Plaza Cibeles later on Sunday, the central square at the end of Gran Via, where the club traditionally celebrates its biggest titles with supporters around the Cibeles fountain.

After saluting the thousands of fans gathered at Cibeles, the players will ride the bus back to the Santiago Bernabeu for a final celebration ceremony.