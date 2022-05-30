Connect with us

Arsenal defender Ben White

English Premiership

Arsenal’s Ben White withdraws from England squad to focus on recovery from injury

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30Arsenal defender Ben White has withdrawn from England’s squad for their forthcoming Nations League games after failing to recover from injury in time.

White, who has four England caps, has been dealing with a hamstring problem and missed Arsenal’s last Premier League game of the season against Everton.

The centre-back was still selected by England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next month’s Nations League games.

But he will now stay at Arsenal for treatment as he looks to return in time for next season.

Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier and James Ward-Prowse will arrive at England’s St George’s Park base on Tuesday, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold following Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

England face a double header against Hungary and games against Germany and Italy as they start their Nations League campaign ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

