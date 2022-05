NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Kenyan tennis teen sensation Angela Okutoyi began her French Open campaign on a flying note, hitting Belgian Amelie Van Impe by straight sets in their round of 16 match on Sunday.

Okutoyi won in sets of 7-6 (8-6) and 6-4 to storm into the round of 32.

“It was a tough match but I am delighted to have won,” Angela told Capital Sport from Paris.

-More to follow