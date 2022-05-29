KCB, Strathmore Leos set up Kabeberi repeat final at Christie Sevens

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – National Sevens Circuit defending champions KCB have set up a repeat final at the Christie Sevens against Strathmore Leos after both sides greased through their semi final fixtures on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides met in the final of the season opening Kabeberi Sevens last weekend with the bankers narrowly winning 12-10 and Leos have a chance to lay revenge and claim bragging rights from the second leg, the 55th edition of the Christie Sevens.

While KCB needed sudden death to see off Menengai Oilers 17-12 in the first semi, Leos were more devastating, thrashing Western Bulls 29-7 in the second semi-final.

Mathew Mogaya crossed over twice for the University side as they ran riot over Bulls. He broke the deadlock crossing over on the right after some patient build up. Action between Strathmore Leos and Western Bulls

Even before Bulls could cross their half, Strathmore were 10-0 up when Philemon Olang crossed over on the left after greasing through one tackle and outsprinting the second.

Bulls grabbed themselves some hope when they won the ball off a Strathmore line out 10metres from the try box and Duncan Kibet sneaked in to dot down their first try, with the converted try taking them 10-7 close.

But Strathmore responded immediately, the impressive Brunson Madigu feeding off Festus Safari, the latter speeding off down the middle for a converted try that put them 17-7 up at the break.

Mogaya would add his second in the second half and Dan Kisakyamukama adding another as Strathmore completed the job.

Earlier on, KCB were made to work before beating Oilers.

Michael Wanjala had given the bankers a perfect start, dotting down after picking some space following a scrum with Levy Amunga converting for a 7-0 lead. Action between KCB and Menengai Oilers

However, Austine Sikutwa drew Oilers back into the game with a try on the right, evading a last ditch tackle from Wanjala before crossing over. The bankers led 7-5 at the break.

In the second half Oilers took the lead when Sikutwa ran down the left before dotting down for his second under the posts after Dennis Abukuse had picked the ball off a set piece before running down the left and feeding off his teammate.

Michael Kimwele’s converted try however put the bankers back in contention after picking up an offload from Jacob Ojee with the conversion going wide. The scores stood 12-12 at full time and the game had to go to sudden death.

Straight from kick off, Ojee picked an offload from Wanjala who collected the kick off and ran down the middle to hand KCB the win.