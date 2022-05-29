AFC Leopards dent Homeboyz’s FKF Premier League title hopes, give Tusker lifeline

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – AFC Leopards beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon to dent their hopes of a maiden FKF Premier League title and swing back the race to Tusker FC’s hands with two matches left.

Former Tusker FC defender Collins Shivachi and Nigerian Ojo Olaniyi scored in either half to give Leopards the victory.

Homeboyz remain second in the standings despite sharing 57 points with Tusker, the defending champions sitting top of the table on goal difference.

They now just need to win both their remaining matches against Posta Rangers and Bidco to retain their crown.

-More to follow