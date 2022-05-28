Connect with us

Rugby

Kenya loses second successive pool match in London 7s

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kenya suffered its second consecutive defeat in Pool C at the ongoing London 7s to stare relegation to the Challenge Trophy.

Argentina, the current series leaders were too good for Shujaa, winning 26-0 to redeem themselves after earlier on losing 19-26 to South Africa in the opening match.

The Pumas grounded four tries that gave them some hopes of reaching the Cup quarters after Kenya opened their campaign with a 17-14 loss against Ireland.

Kenya will wrap up its group stage match with a clash against South Africa at 18:08 hours Saturday.

-More to follow-

