KCB spanks Prisons to join Pipeline in Volleyball Africa Women’s semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – KCB Women’s Volleyball team kept its hopes of winning a second continental title alive after eliminating five-time champions Kenya Prisons by three straight sets at the ongoing Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Tunisia.

A star-studded KCB steered by the Kenya Women’s Volleyball Team captain Mercy Moim advanced int the semi-finals, joining compatriots and six-time champions Kenya Pipeline who beat Cameroon’s FAP three sets to one.

KCB won all the sets against Prisons dethroning them 25-17 in the first set, 25-14 in the second set, and 25-14 in the last set.

Head Coach Japheth Munala admits his charges have eyes set on the finals but concurs another tough battle awaits in the semis against a top side.

“I am extremely elated after this win. Kenya Prisons are a good side and beating them in the quarterfinals was a tough quest. We are aware of the quality of the side we are facing in the semis therefore we are still going to maintain the same focus and desire to win and make it to the finals. It is going to be a huge thing for us since it has been a while since we last won this trophy.” Said Munala.

KCB has maintained top performances since the tournament served off on May 19, emerging second in pool B beating Nigeria’s Customs Service and Uganda’s Ndejje University.

Middle blocker Moim was full of praise for her team for the cooperation and belief they had from the start of the tournament. She says every player has played her part in the team’s success so far.

“I am so proud of this team and our technical bench for guiding us well. We could not have done it without our coaches and each player for the good work they have done. We can’t wait to play in the semis and hopefully we win and go to the finals,” she said.

The Bankers are currently leading the pack in the Kenyan Volleyball league with Prisons sitting second after round 5.