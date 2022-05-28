Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/KCB

Sports

KCB spanks Prisons to join Pipeline in Volleyball Africa Women’s semis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – KCB Women’s Volleyball team kept its hopes of winning a second continental title alive after eliminating five-time champions Kenya Prisons by three straight sets at the ongoing Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Tunisia.

A star-studded KCB steered by the Kenya Women’s Volleyball Team captain Mercy Moim advanced int the semi-finals, joining compatriots and six-time champions Kenya Pipeline who beat Cameroon’s FAP three sets to one.

KCB won all the sets against Prisons dethroning them 25-17 in the first set, 25-14 in the second set, and 25-14 in the last set.

Head Coach Japheth Munala admits his charges have eyes set on the finals but concurs another tough battle awaits in the semis against a top side.

“I am extremely elated after this win. Kenya Prisons are a good side and beating them in the quarterfinals was a tough quest. We are aware of the quality of the side we are facing in the semis therefore we are still going to maintain the same focus and desire to win and make it to the finals. It is going to be a huge thing for us since it has been a while since we last won this trophy.” Said Munala.

KCB has maintained top performances since the tournament served off on May 19, emerging second in pool B beating Nigeria’s Customs Service and Uganda’s Ndejje University.

Middle blocker Moim was full of praise for her team for the cooperation and belief they had from the start of the tournament. She says every player has played her part in the team’s success so far.

“I am so proud of this team and our technical bench for guiding us well. We could not have done it without our coaches and each player for the good work they have done. We can’t wait to play in the semis and hopefully we win and go to the finals,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Bankers are currently leading the pack in the Kenyan Volleyball league with Prisons sitting second after round 5.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved