Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alize Cornet felt the sharp end of the French Open crowd as injury forced her to retire in the third round

Tennis

French Open day 7: Who said what

Published

PARIS, France, May 27 – Who said what on the seventh day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday:

“It hurts more than my injury itself. It’s really too much when you see everything I’ve been giving on the court for so many years.”

— France’s Alize Cornet on being booed when she retired injured 6-0, 3-0 down against Zheng Qinwen.

“It was a hard one to digest because it’s about basically the purpose of life. I took a lot in terms of like kind of broadening my horizons.”

— Iga Swiatek on reading “21 Lessons for 21st Century”, a New York Times bestseller by Yuval Noah Harari.

“A lot of people have started talking to me. It’s rather strange.”

— France’s Leolia Jeanjean, the world number 227 playing in her first main tour event and who was the first wild card in 34 years to make the third round.

“Gasquet, by beating me, he got this crazy achievement where he beat every top 100 player in the world. When I saw it, I was like, I’m happy for him, but, damn, why did we play on clay? It had to be me losing on clay to get him his achievement.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

— Daniil Medvedev on an unfortunate landmark when he faced France’s Richard Gasquet in Geneva last week.

“I got used to it already, I accept it, I’m not going to play and that’s it.”

— Daria Kasatkina on Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian players.

“I usually look. I haven’t seen the bottom half of the draw because I can’t ever find the frickin’ PDF, like the sheet, where you just look at the sheet. It drives me nuts. I have the app and I can’t see who is going to play who.”

— Jessica Pegula having tech trouble when it comes to following the women’s draw.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved