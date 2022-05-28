French Open day 7: Who said what

PARIS, France, May 27 – Who said what on the seventh day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday:

“It hurts more than my injury itself. It’s really too much when you see everything I’ve been giving on the court for so many years.”

— France’s Alize Cornet on being booed when she retired injured 6-0, 3-0 down against Zheng Qinwen.

“It was a hard one to digest because it’s about basically the purpose of life. I took a lot in terms of like kind of broadening my horizons.”

— Iga Swiatek on reading “21 Lessons for 21st Century”, a New York Times bestseller by Yuval Noah Harari.

“A lot of people have started talking to me. It’s rather strange.”

— France’s Leolia Jeanjean, the world number 227 playing in her first main tour event and who was the first wild card in 34 years to make the third round.

“Gasquet, by beating me, he got this crazy achievement where he beat every top 100 player in the world. When I saw it, I was like, I’m happy for him, but, damn, why did we play on clay? It had to be me losing on clay to get him his achievement.”

— Daniil Medvedev on an unfortunate landmark when he faced France’s Richard Gasquet in Geneva last week.

“I got used to it already, I accept it, I’m not going to play and that’s it.”

— Daria Kasatkina on Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian players.

“I usually look. I haven’t seen the bottom half of the draw because I can’t ever find the frickin’ PDF, like the sheet, where you just look at the sheet. It drives me nuts. I have the app and I can’t see who is going to play who.”

— Jessica Pegula having tech trouble when it comes to following the women’s draw.