All hands on the deck as organizers reveal WRC Safari Rally route changes

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – With only a few weeks left before the creme de la creme of the world rallying descend on the wild African Savannah, the corridors of the WRC Secretariat in Kasarani and the different dusty tracks that will form the new routes for the fabled WRC Safari Rally are a bee hive of activities.

And with so much to be done from re-acquainting oneself with the routes, crosschecking all safety facets, ensuring that all the equipment has been checked and serviced, sensitizing the locals about the event, ensuing the free flow of traffic during the event, event organizers are spending sleepless nights to ensure everything operates as smoothly as a good quality Swiss Watch.

The Safari Rally will live up to its billing as the ‘Great Kenyan Experience in Africa’ when cockpit warriors take to the grueling Savannah and everything that it throws at them.

Back at the ‘Ranch’ the team tasked to come up with the rally routes have been burning the midnight oil, traversing the expansive farm fields and community land to try and secure the safest controllable routes that will offer a good mix of nice straights, hairpin bends, chicanes, natural jumps and so much more; all for the viewing pleasure of the avid rally fan.

Speaking to the Capital Sports, WRC Safari Rally Kenya Clerk of the Course Gurvir Bhabra revealed that his team have been working longer days going through each route to ensure the course has been documented to allow the safety teams plan accordingly for the ‘Stage Furniture” (Signage and deployment plans for the stage)

“I have introduced two new routes, Geothermal and Narasha and made a few changes to a few more. Elementaita will run in reverse and will be one of the televised routes as the lakes will offer a pleasant backdrop for the millions watching on WRC Tv,” Bhabra said.

He added, “Soysambu and Sleeping Warrior will have a new ‘start points’ that might be more of a challenge to some. They will however re-join parts of last year’s routes at some point. All I can say, is watch out for our best rally yet.” Photo/KBC

With the routes well designed and ready for action, Norris Ongallo’s Safety team have moved in to plan everything. From the signage, to the marshalls positioning and more.

Speaking from Portugal, Ongalo said that his team are making the final changes and deployments to ensure the “Safety Plan, Book 1 and 2 and Road Book 1 & 2 are ready in accordance with the new FIA regulations.

Last year’s event was one for the books. It offered a template to make the 2022 WRC Safari Rally, the biggest and most successful on the entire WRC Calendar.

And if last weekend’s WRC Portugal Rally was anything to go by, then there is no gainsaying that the popularity of the sport is growing in leaps and bounds.

With the relaxing of COVID-19 protocols around the world, the Kenyan Chapter of the event can easily breath with a sigh of relief to attract the largest number of Rally fans and viewership on the WRC App. Fans cheering a WRC car in the Safari Rally during the Shakedown held at Loldia Stage on 23rd March. Photo/ALVIN KIBET

-Boost for Economy-

Ugandan, Tanzanian, Zambian, Rwandese and South African are expected to throng in Naivasha to boost the hospitality industry, with Capital Sport spot check confirming most of the hotels are already fully booked for the race weekend.