NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Vet Lab Sports Club’s Njani Ndiritu has been elected the new chairman of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) during the Annual General Meeting held at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi.

Ndiritu garnered 49 votes against his close challenger George Gathu who polled 40 votes in polls supervised by past Chairmen Lucas Marang’a and Francis Okwara where 89 delegates casted their votes.

Philip Ochola was elected unopposed as the new Vice Chairperson while Karugu Macharia was voted in as Union’s Treasurer.

David Ndung’u from Limuru Country Club was elected as the new Hon. Secretary after pipping Collins Ojiambo during the exercise. Njani Ndiritu elected new Kenya Golf Union Chairman

The Six executive committee slots were clinched by Chris Kinuthia from Thika Sports Club, Frank Wambua from Golf Park Golf Club, Ndiga Kithae from Thika Green Golf Resort, Sammy Itemere from Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Taufiq Balala from Nyali Golf &Country Club and Thomas Mwaura from Ruiru Sports Club.

During his acceptance speech Njani Ndiritu, congratulated the outgoing chairman for a job well done during his tenure.

He further reiterated that one of the objectives for the year 2022/2023 is to concentrate on the elite squad from the Junior ranks for junior golf is indeed the future of golf.

“Together with the new team, we will develop structures to help support upcountry clubs as well strengthen the relationship with the Government. We will also deepen our financial discipline going forward,” added Ndiritu.