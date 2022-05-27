Connect with us

Novak Djokovic has made the second week at Roland Garros in 15 of his past 17 appearances

Tennis

Djokovic into French Open fourth round for 13th straight year

Published

PARIS, France, May 27 – World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the French Open fourth round for the 13th straight year on Friday.

The top seed cantered to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene, firing nine aces and 30 winners past his 195th-ranked opponent.

Next up for the 35-year-old, who was also French Open champion in 2016, is a match-up with Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, the 15th seed, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title, has a perfect 6-0 record over Schwartzman including a five-set win in Paris in the third round in 2017.

“I’m always very motivated when I get on the court, with the desire to produce my best level each time. It’s not always possible to do it, but today it was very good,” said Djokovic.

Djokovic, who is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year over three rounds, is seeded to face 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

