We hope one day Harambee Stars will qualify, says President Kenyatta as he receives World Cup Trophy

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – As Kenya reels on a current suspension by FIFA from all international football, President Uhuru Kenyatta says he hopes that one day, national football team Harambee Stars can qualify, and probably win the FIFA World Cup.

President Kenyatta was speaking on Thursday afternoon at State House Nairobi as he hosted the FIFA World Cup Trophy which arrived earlier in the morning ahead of a two-day tour of the country.

Ironically, Kenya is suspended by FIFA due to Government interference after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Football Kenya Federation due to allegations of graft at Kandanda House.

However, President Kenyatta has said his government will continue investing in sports, to see to it that one day the national team plays at the prestigious tournament.

“The presence of this trophy which comes to Kenya now for the fourth time is without a doubt an inspiration for our football and the youth, giving them an objective to achieve greater success in football so that one day football’s top prize will be added to Kenya’s trophy collection,” President Kenyatta said. President Uhuru Kenyatta receives the World Cup Trophy from Brazilian football legend Juliano Belletti. PHOTO/StateHouse Kenya

He added; “Even though our national fortunes in football have not been as bountiful as it should be, football remains a strong part of our national fabric and remains the most popular sport in Kenya. We want to thank FIFA and thank Cocacola for bringing this trophy to Kenya.”

The trophy arrived in Nairobi on Thursday afternoon before heading to State House where it was received by the Head of State.

The Trophy is on a tour of 51 countries around the world and Kenya is one of nine African countries that the trophy will make a stopover.

A hosting dinner will be hosted on Thursday evening while fans who wish to view and take photos with the trophy will do so on Friday at the KICC Grounds.